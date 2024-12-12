Santa Barbara man arrested for felony burglary after stealing Christmas tree from local plant nursery

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 43-year-old Santa Barbara man has been arrested for the theft of a Christmas tree and wreaths from a local plant nursery.

On Monday, Dec. 9, deputies were told that a person had taken multiple Christmas trees and wreaths from a nursery in the 100 block of South Patterson Avenue stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, an investigation narrowed their search to a 43-year-old Santa Barbara man.

On Dec. 11, around 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested the 43-year-old at his home in the 4500 block of Oak Glen Drive and recovered one of the stolen trees and two wreaths detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara man was booked at the Main Jail for felony burglary and is being held on a $20,000 bail explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The tree and wreaths were returned to the plant nursery shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.