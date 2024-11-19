Skip to Content
Cottage Health seeing more electric bike-related injures in the ER

today at 11:34 am
Published 11:54 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Directors at Cottage Health are seeing more e-bike-related injuries this season.

They are seeing an average of one to two e-bike-related injuries that range from small bruises to traumatic brain injuries each week.

Doctors believe e-bike injuries are affecting all ages.

They say most injuries are preventable.

They are encouraging bike riders to protect their brain by wearing the appropriate helmet with the proper fit.

Doctors want bike riders to understand the e-bike classification you have and how fast it can go, then research the appropriate helmet to wear.

They say in most cases, a bike helmet will suffice, however, e-bikes can travel at higher speeds so each family/person should research which helmet is best for them: a bike helmet, a MIPS helmet, and/or a Dutch NTA 8876.

Dutch standard is well known in the e-bike community.

According to Dutch Standards, it can protect up to 28 mph, but it is not an American Standard.

Doctors advise parents to:

  • Educate kids on traffic laws (many of them may not yet have a driver’s license and are unfamiliar with the rules of the road).
  • When it’s dark, be seen (bright clothes, reflector, bike lights), and make eye contact with drivers.
  • Don’t ride on the sidewalk; ebikes are heavy and can cause serious injuries to pedestrians.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has a good list on which helmet for which activity. Note that they do not mention Dutch standard since it comes from the Netherlands.  

