Unattended candles cause apartment  fire in Isla Vista Wednesday night 

ISLA VISTA, Cali- Firefighters responded to an apartment unit fire in Isla Vista Wednesday night

The upstairs neighbor made the call when their smoke detectors went off, the neighbor went downstairs when they saw smoke coming out from the unit below them at 9:37 p.m. at 6500 Block Del Playa

Upon arrival, no one was in the unit so the fire crew had to enter forcibly.

At 9:47 p.m. the fire was knocked down.

Santa Barbara County Fire said the fire was caused by candles that were left unattended which sparked to the curtains.

There were no major damages or injuries were reported.

Firefighters are reminding residents not to leave any lit candles unattended, it can start a fire and become very dangerous.