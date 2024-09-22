Sales soar on final day of 50th Planned Parenthood Book Sale in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The final day of the 50th Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Book Sale turned out to be one of the busiest.

The annual 10 day sale offered half off prices on Sunday in the Earl Warren Showgrounds Exhibition Hall.

The sale also offered free books to educators and nonprofits during the final 2 hours.

The sale is named after a longtime beloved volunteer who died from cancer in 2012.

Organizers said it takes countless volunteers to sell tens of thousands of donated books each year.

Joanne Snyder wore a shirt covered with chairs as she chaired the event this year.

"We are over and above last year at this time and so pleased we have hundreds of volunteers that you can see working today so it is going to be a great book sale this year for our fiftieth anniversary," said Snyder.

Although the money raised benefits Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, she believes people of all political persuasions enjoyed purchasing books at deep discounts.

Readers had a chance to buy rare books, autographed books, children's books and more.

Volunteers collect books all year for the fundraiser.

For more information visit htps://booksale.ppcentralcoast.org