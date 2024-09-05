Santa Barbara City Fire on high alert ahead of extreme heat conditions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara City Fire Department wants to remind the public to stay safe while hiking in the heat.

The National Weather Service warned of a significant heatwave that will impact the Central Coast from Wednesday through at least Friday bringing possibly dangerous conditions.

Fire engine crews say more calls for heat-related incidents come in from those hiking in extreme heat conditions.

They recommend hikers wear light clothes, pack plenty of water, and be smart when out in extreme heat conditions.