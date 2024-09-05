Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara City Fire on high alert ahead of extreme heat conditions

today at 8:55 am
Published 10:34 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara City Fire Department wants to remind the public to stay safe while hiking in the heat.

The National Weather Service warned of a significant heatwave that will impact the Central Coast from Wednesday through at least Friday bringing possibly dangerous conditions.

Fire engine crews say more calls for heat-related incidents come in from those hiking in extreme heat conditions.

They recommend hikers wear light clothes, pack plenty of water, and be smart when out in extreme heat conditions.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

