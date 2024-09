SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help finding Henry Verduzco, an 86-year-old man last seen through Kettleman City on Highway 41.

Verduzco stands five feet, ten inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with black and gray hair as well as brown eyes.

Those with information on Verduzco, who was last seen in a white Kia Optima at 1:18 p.m., are asked to call 911.