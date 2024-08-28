Skip to Content
Fire teams extinguished vehicle fire on Highway 101 northbound Wednesday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 11:34 am
Published 11:41 am

GOLETA, Calif. – Fire teams put out a vehicle fire on the shoulder of northbound Highway 101 at Patterson Avenue early Wednesday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, arriving crews discovered a vehicle "fully involved" with flames, but no injuries have been reported.

Medic Engine 13 and a single fire engine company were able to extinguish the fire first reported at 5:55 a.m. shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

