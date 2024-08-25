Santa Barbara Kennel Club hosts 125th all-breed dog show at Earl Warren Showgrounds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Kennel Club hosted its 125th all-breed dog show at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The club also hosted its Bullygangza and Sighthound Spectacular as part of the festivities.

Two international judges declared winners of various competitions across various categories including ear placements, bone amounts and body length among others.

The public is heavily encouraged to come and learn about responsible dog ownership, dog health and learning from breeders to help their pets.

Your News Channel will have more on the dog show during our 6:00 p.m. broadcast tonight.