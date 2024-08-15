Back to school spending expected to reach near-record levels this year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—With inflation, comes increased prices on school essentials.



Former teacher Hozby Galindo says this not only impacts families struggling to make ends meet, but teachers as well.



“With all the inflation and the costs going up, it is hard for some families and a burden and a burden that teachers are willing to meet and help families with by investing some of their own money,” said Hozby Galindo.



Galindo says many teachers have reported spending over $1,000 on everything from classroom decorations to materials for students.



Parents are making a point to give back to the teachers.



“What's your teacher's name? Teacher Amy. And so we. We like to buy things for the school, for the teachers, because it can be pretty expensive. And I think it just it's one thing to make sure that she's taking care of all the kids in her classroom, to all have needs and stuff,” said Jasmin Brown, who lives in Beaumont.



Last year, this lunchbox was $21, but this year, it's $24.



“I would say up about 10% for all the school supplies. I have three kids that go to local schools and, you know, buying everything is a lot,” said Chicken Little Owner Jenny Bouma.

The national retail federation says on average, families are expecting to spend $875 per child in grades K-12 and $1,365 on a college student.



“When we are talking about like my son, who's a senior, we have a lot of expenses because we're going to have to pay for that. S.A.T. again, definitely for college applications. Eventually, any traveling that's going to have to take place in order for him to be successful and for him to pursue his dreams,” said Galindo.



And as students pursue higher education, the costs keep climbing.

The National Retail Federation says back-to-school spending is expected to reach $39 billion this year.



Back-to-college is expected to hit $87 billion dollars this year.