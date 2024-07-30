Flamingo dancers perform at Bellosguardo in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Flamenco Santa Barbara put on a show at Bellosguardo.

The Clark Estate holds treasures that show family members enjoyed Fiesta.

The Bellosguardo Foundation hosted the event.

Many items found in closets are still in pristine condition.

They are now on display.

Guests enjoyed learning about the history of celebrations at the estate almost a century ago.

Docent Cindy McClelland encouraged people to visit and take a tour.

"We are so excited because it has only been open to public for a very short time for tours and everything an Bellosguardo Foundation is thrilled to be hosting us. It is exciting people are dress in costume it is a beautiful evening the Spirit of Fiesta is truly here," said McClelland.

Santa Barbara Historical Museum's Director of Education Emily Alessio said the found proof the Clarks took part in Old Spanish Days.

"Here at Bellosguardo we are taking part in a tradition that the Clark's Anna and Huguette Clark participated in nearly 100 years ago of opening up their ground for the community to come and explore during the week of Fiesta."

Cases beneath some of Huguette Clark's painting hold fans and combs.

"We have shawls that were worn by Anna and Huguette Clark here at their home and that they wore through town participating in different fiesta events."

Flamenco dance sensation Timo Nuñez who once graced the cover of Italian Vogue performed a solo.

Nuñez has ties to Santa Barbara and said he will be preforming in Fiesta Pequeña for the first time in 17 years on Wednesday in front of the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

For a link to Clare Estate information and tours visit https://bellosguardo.org