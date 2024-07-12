Old Town Goleta starts new traffic pattern on Hollister Ave.

GOLETA, Calif. – A new traffic pattern on Hollister Ave. started in Old Town Goleta.

Below is a press release on the new updated routes:

There is a new traffic pattern in Old Town along Hollister Avenue. Fairview Avenue to Kinman Avenue is now one lane in each direction. Last night, July 11, crews updated the traffic pattern from two-vehicle lanes in each direction to one-vehicle lane in each direction.

Next week crews will continue installing new parking signs, wheel stops at the back-in angled parking stalls and finalize striping. This work is anticipated to be completed by Friday, July 19. Utility manhole and valve adjustments will occur from Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 26.

As a reminder, Old Town is Open for Business during construction. Please show your support! Public parking is available for free at three designated public parking lots: Community West Bank (corner of Pine Avenue and Hollister Avenue), Orange Avenue Lot, and Carson Street (between Orange Avenue and Fairview Avenue).

When the project is finished, the public can look forward to increased parking spaces. To prepare for the new back-in, angled parking, watch this short video with simple steps on how to reverse, angle park: https://youtu.be/yBpYQpAaNlc.

Schedule and specific activities are subject to change.

During construction, please drive with caution and use alternative routes when possible. Share the road with pedestrians and bicyclists.

The Hollister Avenue Interim Striping Project is part of the City’s largest capital improvement project, Project Connect, which broke ground earlier this year in March 2024.

Once completed, the Hollister Avenue Interim Striping Project will feature:

One vehicle lane in each direction

Painted median

Dedicated bike lanes in each direction

Back-in, angled 90-minute parking along the north side of Hollister Avenue

Improved pavement

New traffic signals

For additional information or questions, please email Connect@CityofGoleta.org, call 805-690-5116 or visit www.CityofGoleta.org/ProjectConnect.

City of Goleta