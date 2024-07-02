Crews working overtime to open a lane along 154 in time for Fourth of July travelers

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans crews and CalPortland crews are working together along Highway 154 to help people get to their holiday destinations.

Caltrans spokesperson Genelle Padilla said they hope to open one lane soon.

"Caltrans plans to implement one-way reversing traffic control on Highway 154 between Painted Cave Road and San Antonio Creek road sometime on July Fourth," said Padilla. "We will announce a specific time once that is confirmed by our Caltrans field engineers."

The lane that would open is closest to the hillside.

Crews have been filling in cracks that led to the complete closure on June 21.

They blame winter storms on the needed repairs.

"Right now our drilling operation is still underway to stabilize and monitor any movement in the area and we are still working on that timeline for a full reopening of Highway 154."

The 154 closure has increased traffic on the 101 between Buellton and Gaviota and Goleta.

The opening of one lane will allow drivers to travel between Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez.

It will also make it easier to get to Cachuma Lake from Santa Barbara.

Drivers should be prepared to be patient.

For more information visit https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

Your News Channel will have more on the roadwork tonight on the news.