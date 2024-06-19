Woman airlifted with mild to moderate injuries after falling from a horse Wednesday morning

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A woman was airlifted with mild to moderate injuries after falling from a horse on Refugio Road north of Refugio State Beach Wednesday.

The woman was airlifted from the scene by a helicopter and taken to Santa Barbara Airport before ground transportation brought her to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for medical treatment detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The call time on this incident was 10 a.m. Wednesday morning showed PulsePoint.