Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Woman airlifted with mild to moderate injuries after falling from a horse Wednesday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
New
today at 11:31 am
Published 11:37 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A woman was airlifted with mild to moderate injuries after falling from a horse on Refugio Road north of Refugio State Beach Wednesday.

The woman was airlifted from the scene by a helicopter and taken to Santa Barbara Airport before ground transportation brought her to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for medical treatment detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The call time on this incident was 10 a.m. Wednesday morning showed PulsePoint.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
emergency airlift
horse riding injury
KEYT
Refugio Road
santa barbara county fire department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content