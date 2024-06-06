Local artist beautifies K-Rails spanning 40 feet along corridor in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – This June, Santa Barbara County will officially debut the new K-Rail public art project. Eight K-rail panels spanning almost 40 feet at the intersection of State and Haley streets will be decorated with designs by local artist Andrew Thill.

The project is produced in partnership with the City of Santa Barbara to help celebrate the community's local art and businesses.

Thill's design was chosen following an open Call for Art where 60 competitive proposals were submitted by artists. His work showcases a concept of “Iconic Santa Barbara” architecture.

“My approach to this project was to really celebrate all the things we love about living in Santa Barbara," said Thill.

The K-Rail artwork will be displayed for the summer and is intended to energize and beautify the Downtown corridor. Thill hopes his artwork will help people celebrate the beauty throughout Santa Barbara.