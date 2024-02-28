Rep. Salud Carbajal to host FAFSA listening session

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Monday, Mar. 4, Representative Salud Carbajal will host a listening session at Santa Barbara City College over the new 2024-2025 FAFSA application.

According to a news release, the event will be held at 3:30 p.m., giving families the opportunity to share concerns to Rep. Carbajal over the new form.

Drafted by the U.S. Department of Education, the FAFSA form gives students the chance to earn financial aide under certain income brackets. College tuition has risen sharply in recent years, becoming a point of stress for families.

Rep. Carbajal also hopes to address other efforts to keep college affordable, including a proposal doubling Pell Grant awards to students.