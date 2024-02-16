Santa Barbara International Film Festival cancels Arlington Award Tribute Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has canceled Friday night's event featuring Annette Bening receiving the inaugural Arlington Award as Ms. Bening has had to call out sick.

Unfortunate news for film aficionados looking to attend, but there is good news for those who purchased an individual tickets for the event. They will receive a refund shortly detail the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

If you need help getting a refund, contact help@sbiff.org.

If you would like to check out the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's reel that was going to be played Friday night showcasing Annette Bening's career, click here!