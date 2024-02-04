Skip to Content
Police are asking residents on De La Vina next to Mission Creek to leave the area due to rising water

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Residents on streets adjacent to Mission Creek along De La Vina including W. Cota, W. Haley, and Bath streets are being asked to leave by police due to rising water levels on Sunday.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, officers are going door to door of homes that border Mission Creek and asking residents to leave the area for their safety.

Currently, officers are monitoring the rising creek levels and evaluating if additional people may need to leave the areas beyond those listed above detail Santa Barbara Police Department.

