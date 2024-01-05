Aircraft safely lands with smoke alarm for one of its engines at Santa Barbara Airport Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Emergency and airport personnel are responding to an aircraft emergency for an already landed plane at the Santa Barbara Airport Friday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, a 737 safely landed with an active smoke alarm for one of its engines and all 75 people on board have safely exited.

The investigation into the situation is ongoing and being conducted by the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and airpot personnel detail Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.