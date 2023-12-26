Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Holiday week travel on the Central Coast is often one of the busiest of the year

This week will be one of the busiest of the year for travel on the Central Coast with millions of Americans on vacation.
By
Published 10:42 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With mild weather and a lot to do, the Central Coast is a big destination on the week between Christmas and the New Year.

Travel industry experts said it is one of the busiest weeks of the year on the highways, at airports, on trains and in sunnier portions of the U.S.

Conditions are perfect for traveling with open roads, and no weather related delays.

The Central Coast visitors said they are here for a variety of reasons including to see family members, visit Solvang for its Christmas decorations, tour wine country, and enjoy all the waterfront offerings have for the region.

The return flow of travelers may have a different schedule. Some schools are extending their vacation period into the first week of January and there will not be a big rush to get back home for some families with school-age children.

Those who are visiting Southern California will often visit amusement parks and attend the Tournament of Roses Parade.

Travel and hospitality workers are staffed up for tours and some were working on Christmas including the Land Shark in Santa Barbara.

