News Channel 3-12 to switch to pre-recorded newscasts Christmas weekend for building maintenance

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Your News Channel will be temporarily switching to pre-recorded newscasts for a short period while the station's Santa Barbara building is fumigated to get rid of termites.

Exterminators will put a tent over the station at 730 Miramonte Drive on Saturday morning and remove it the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 26 when the fumigation is expected to be completed. This process will not interrupt any regularly scheduled programming during this time. Instead of live newscasts, viewers can tune in to see special coverage highlighting some of the top local stories of 2023, as well as stories that reflect our dedication to covering mental health issues.

Live newscasts are scheduled to resume Tuesday afternoon, when the majority of staff members will be allowed back into the building. Viewers will be updated online and by social media is there is a need to deviate from that plan.

Staff members will still be covering local news over the weekend while out of the building, with a team in place ready to produce live on-air updates in the event of major breaking news. The Santa Maria station will be unaffected by the fumigation process, and is part of the plan to provide on-air coverage of breaking news.

Members of the First Alert Weather team will produce updates for station online platforms over the weekend.

News updates between Dec. 23 and the morning of Dec. 26 can be found at KEYT.com and via mobile apps. Viewers can also follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @newschannel312.