Retail rush is on to make a holidy deadline and beat the rain

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The hectic holiday season has a tighter schedule now with rain coming. Both retailers and shoppers are trying to make the most of it before a week of wet weather.

Forecasters in the News Channel First Alert Weather Center are showing rain on the Central Coast from Sunday evening until Friday. It is still to be determined how much will come down and where. It looks like Wednesday could be the wettest day.

That means, this weekend with sunny weather, could be the prime time for shoppers. Some areas, like Solvang, said the number of people in town last Saturday, in sunshine, began exceeding the capacity on sidewalks throughout the main shopping core.

Santa Barbara's State Street promenade has been providing a welcoming experience. There's been live music, outside activities, a picturesque tree and snow falling in the Paseo Nuevo mall. The Santa Barbara Downtown Organization has been collaborating with businesses to have both an individual and collective approach.

The wet weather could slow the flow of people down significantly and generally does with outside dining less of an options during cold, wet, gloomy or windy conditions.

