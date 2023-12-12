Skip to Content
Community asked to help locate missing man

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The community is being asked to help the Santa Barbara Police Department and a family locate a missing local man.

Anthony Jackson has been missing since Dec. 1 of this year and was last seen at Cottage Hospital on that day.

A missing person's report has been filed confirmed the Santa Barbara Police Department and while Anthony is not officially at risk, he has some health risks and the community's help is important in these types of cases.

If you see or have seen Anthony, please contact the Santa Barbara Police Department's at their non-emergency line at 805-882-8900.

