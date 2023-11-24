Holiday shopping demand will be both on line and in person throughout the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Unlike the bigger cities, the small towns of the Central Coast aren't known for large crowds lining up early in the morning for shopping deals the day after Thanksgiving.

This year, the battle for deals may not be in person. It may be between online shoppers and in-person shoppers.

The shopping experience also comes with attractive decorations and the spirit of the season. This evening, the tree lighting inside the Paseo Nuevo Mall will take place at 5:30 p.m.

Throughout the day, typically the shoppers are looking for special items, or something that they know is only on sale on the special after-Thanksgiving promotions.

In the last year there's also been a rise in multiple sellers under one address bringing many small businesses together for the shoppers. There are also weekend pop up makers markets and the arts and crafts sellers, usually a Sunday event on the Santa Barbara waterfront, will be out Saturday.

