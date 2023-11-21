Santa Barbara sees $7.5 million in sales tax revenue, $2.8 million from hotel stays in October

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – In October, Santa Barbara saw $7.5 million in sales tax and $2.8 million from hotel stays, falling short by 6.6% on sales tax and missing 5.4% on hotel collections compared to expectations, as reported by Assistant Finance Director Lyndsay Maas.

Sales Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 The City of Santa Barbara received $7.5 million in sales tax revenue during the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which is the first quarter of the City’s fiscal year. Year to date, total sales tax revenues are coming in about 6.6% below budget. This result reflects softening economic activity amid a persistently high-inflation environment. For fiscal year 2024, the City’s sales tax revenue budget is $30.6 million. The Sales Tax table can be viewed on the attachment.

