City of Santa Barbara and MarBorg industries to delay curbside bin pickup for Thanksgiving holiday
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara, along with MarBorg Industries, said residential and commercial curbside service will be delayed one day from Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 23 - 25.
City officials and MarBorg industries provided the following in a press release:
Our office and MarBorg Industries observe the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday, November 23.
If your regular pickup day is Thursday, your bins will be serviced on Friday. If your pickup day is Friday, your bins will be serviced on Saturday.
For more information about holiday schedule delays, please visit MarBorg.com/Holiday-Schedule. For questions about your specific pickup schedule, please call MarBorg at 805-963-1852.
Normal curbside service will resume Monday, November 27.