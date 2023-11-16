Urgent call for donated turkeys underway in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has an urgent call out for donated turkeys along with hams and chickens to meet the needs of those who are food insecure this Thanksgiving season.

The annual turkey drive began Nov. 1 and ends Nov. 22. Currently, the donations are only at 6% of the goal of 4,000.

The demand for food and at this time, turkeys especially, is up 40% from last year.

Countywide, the demand for assistance is up in part because wages are not keeping up with inflation.

"We are seeing family expenses outpace work wages which is creating a spike in the number of people needing to use Foodbank services," said Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin.

He said, currently, one in four people in Santa Barbara County are facing food insecurity with 38% of those children.

Residents who want to help may drop off turkeys, chickens, and hams at the Foodbank’s warehouses Monday through Friday at the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria warehouses:

Drop-Off Locations

Santa Barbara: 4554 Hollister Ave, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Santa Maria: 490 W. Foster Road, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)