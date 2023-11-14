Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Surviving while larger restaurants close, a 32 year vendor continues to feed UC Santa Barbara students

A small food vendor at UC Santa Barbara has survived the economic challenges for 32 years when other businesses have failed.
UCSB
By
New
Published 11:18 am

UC SANTA BARBARA, California – The longest running food business at UC Santa Barbara should have closed a couple of years ago, but the drive of owner Peter Gaum has kept Die Bretzel open and still feeding hungry students.

The stand is at the Arbor near the campus library. It's been there since 1991.

Gaum came to the campus as part of the German department team but, while looking for other income, he took over the stand when a hamburger business left. He's held the spot ever since.

During the pandemic, it was particularly hard with students learning remotely and no one coming by the stand. The return of students was a slow process, but Baum was there with his hot lunches.

While other restaurants have closed or succumbed to the economic downturn from the COVID crisis or the cost of business in general, Die Bretzel has kept the burners hot.

The stand has just what a hungry college student on a limited budget wants, apparently. A German Bratwurst, a spicy chicken sausage, an all beef hot dog, a vegetarian hot dog, pretzels and a few other low cost food items. It's a grab and go operation with the sales tax included.

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

