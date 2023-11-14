Surviving while larger restaurants close, a 32 year vendor continues to feed UC Santa Barbara students

UC SANTA BARBARA, California – The longest running food business at UC Santa Barbara should have closed a couple of years ago, but the drive of owner Peter Gaum has kept Die Bretzel open and still feeding hungry students.

The stand is at the Arbor near the campus library. It's been there since 1991.

Gaum came to the campus as part of the German department team but, while looking for other income, he took over the stand when a hamburger business left. He's held the spot ever since.

During the pandemic, it was particularly hard with students learning remotely and no one coming by the stand. The return of students was a slow process, but Baum was there with his hot lunches.

While other restaurants have closed or succumbed to the economic downturn from the COVID crisis or the cost of business in general, Die Bretzel has kept the burners hot.

The stand has just what a hungry college student on a limited budget wants, apparently. A German Bratwurst, a spicy chicken sausage, an all beef hot dog, a vegetarian hot dog, pretzels and a few other low cost food items. It's a grab and go operation with the sales tax included.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)