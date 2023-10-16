Earthquake shakeout simuilator stirs up Santa Barbara residents

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – An earthquake simulator is shaking up the public on a seven city tour through California this week, including a demonstration at the Santa Barbara Mission.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is using this demonstration as part of the Great California ShakeOut.

The tour simulates a quake of up to a magnitude 7.0 quake.

“California has long led the nation in innovative disaster preparedness efforts. During this year’s Great ShakeOut, we want to encourage every Californian to take action to keep themselves and their families safe,” said Cal OES Director Nancy Ward.

The tour will make stops in seven California counties. It began October 11 in Sacramento, then San Francisco (October 12), Monterey (October 13), Santa Barbara (October 16), Los Angeles (October 17), Riverside (October 18) and San Diego (October 19).

Coming up on October 19 at 10:19 a.m. is the focus of the Great California ShakeOut Day. At that time, millions of Californians will participate in an earthquake drill and practice life-saving actions like drop, cover and hold on.

The earthquake simulator gives those inside the feeling of an earthquake up to magnitude 7.0 .

In real life, Cal OES intructs: