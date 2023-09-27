Skip to Content
Santa Ynez Valley celebrates Hispanic Heritage month

BUELLTON, Calif.- Hispanic Heritage month celebrations are kicking off in the Santa Ynez Valley.

This is the first Hispanic Heritage community celebration in the Santa Ynez Valley. It featured food trucks and live music on Wednesday night.

Ballet Folklorico and Flamenco dancers from Santa Ynez High School hit the stage.

This Friday the Pixar movie Coco will be screened for families at the Solvang center park with popcorn, hot chocolate and cotton candy.

On Sunday, a Hispanic Heritage Festival runs from 12 to 9 in Solvang. All Hispanic Heritage month celebrations are free to the public and family friendly.

