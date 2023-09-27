Employers hoping to fill jobs at Pacifica Graduate Institute career fair

SUMMERLAND, Calif. – The Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association (PGIAA) is hosting a free career fair on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., giving locals a chance to learn about careers.

Some participating agencies are hoping to recruit new employees during what they call “a critical time.”

One organization in need of new employees is the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA), which is committed to building healthier lives. Organizers talked about their recent experience finding staff.

"Tough. Really tough. Especially since the pandemic. We’re not the only nonprofit that is a struggling to hire staff," said clinical director Nancy Gottlieb of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

The agency said it's looking forward to participating in the career fair.

"I have like 12 positions open right now and so we are very much hoping that we will get some good recruits that are interested, especially bilingual staff they’re always a need for that," said Gottlieb.

The career fair offers career suggestions and support to students, and community members from different backgrounds.

"This year we titled our career fair 'Bridget Education Ambition and Meaningful work.' So many of us work our entire lives, and don’t know the real meaning of what we want to do," said senior director of alumni relations Dianne Travis-Teague.

Organizers of the career fair said they hope to see both job seekers and employers from the community.

"It’s open to everyone – if you’re looking for a job, if you're a member of the community, if you’re just wanting to think about your career," said Travis-Teague.

The event will feature corporate, government, and nonprofit agencies like CADA, promoting career opportunities in a variety of fields including business, sciences, social work, behavioral sciences, and liberal arts.

"My hope is that people will be more aware, or if you want to reach out and ask for information or contact us through the Internet," said Travis-Teague.

The career fair will be held at Pacifica’s Ladera Lane Campus, 801 Ladera Lane.