2023 California Arts Council announces Artist Fellows of Santa Barbara County

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI
By
today at 11:30 am
Published 11:20 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The 2023 California Arts Council Artist Fellows of Santa Barbara County have been selected.

Through unrestricted funding and state-wide recognition as a California Arts Council Artist Fellow, this program is meant to uplift individual artistic practice.

It is intended to recognize and increase artists’ capacity for continued contribution to the field and the state of California.

Fellowships will support artists of all disciplines at key career stages including Emerging, Established, and Legacy.

City leaders believe you can expect everything from festivals to films and more from these artists.

The city congratulates the 2023-24 Artist Fellows from Santa Barbara County.

Artist Fellows of Santa Barbara County
Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

