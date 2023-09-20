Skip to Content
Man transported by helicopter from Santa Cruz Island to Cottage Hospital for medical emergency

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
SANTA CRUZ ISLAND, Calif. – A Santa Barbara County Fire Department helicopter was dispatched for a medical emergency at Scorpion Anchorage for a 72-year-old patient who was transported to Cottage Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, helicopter 964 transported the man with fire medics onboard to Santa Barbara Airport and then he was transported by ground ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

There has been information provided on the status of the man nor the nature of his emergency.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

