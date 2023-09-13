Direct Relief: Volunteers prepare thousands of hygiene kits for those in need across the world

GOLETA, Calif. – From brushes to sanitizers to nail clippers, volunteers at Direct Relief in Goleta are putting together hygiene kits for those in need.

"We are packing sanitary kits for people like some homeless in Santa Barbara," said volunteer Vicki St. Martin of Direct Relief.

The hygiene kits will go to dozens of local nonprofit organizations that serve homeless and low income individuals, as well as those most vulnerable in other countries.

"Providing for those who may be have been displaced or in shelters due to evacuations or people who are unhoused," said spokesperson Brea Burkholz of Direct Relief.

The kits contain nonprescription items such as toothpaste, soap, towels and other personal care items.

"People without homes that have lost their home … just in order to do basic needs … just to be able to be clean," said St. Martin.

“It’s really based on the support of people like these folks who are from our local community with come out to help support us. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the generosity whether that be time or other ways to support us," said Burkholz.

"And it’s nice to provide that for the people who have nothing to give back it’s so important to give back," said Martin.

Burkholz added, "It brings us together as a community and even if it’s going to Maui or Ukraine we can all feel more connected."

Direct Relief is projecting that a total of 8,000 hygiene kits will be prepared by the end of the week.