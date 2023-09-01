Competitors at Second Annual Miramar Best in Show raise funds for fellow furry friends

MONTECITO, Calif. – Last Sunday, the Second Annual Miramar Best in Show fundraiser and dog show kicked off with a host of competitors strutting their stuff to benefit their fellow canines.

The event, hosted at Rosewood Miramar Beach, benefits Love Leo Rescue, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that provides veterinary care to pets in need as well as Santa Barbara Humane, which helps local pets find their forever homes.

Some of the winners from the event include: Blue, an Australian Shepherd, won the best trick category; Prince Mojo III, a Chihuahua, won the most spirit award; Blessings, a West Highland Terrier, won best look award; and Lucky, a Labrador, won the spectator's choice award.

Of course the biggest award, Best in Show, went to Taco, a Cairn Terrier mix.

Preparations are already underway for next year's show!