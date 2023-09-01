Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Competitors at Second Annual Miramar Best in Show raise funds for fellow furry friends

By
today at 12:38 pm
Published 12:45 pm

MONTECITO, Calif. – Last Sunday, the Second Annual Miramar Best in Show fundraiser and dog show kicked off with a host of competitors strutting their stuff to benefit their fellow canines.

The event, hosted at Rosewood Miramar Beach, benefits Love Leo Rescue, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that provides veterinary care to pets in need as well as Santa Barbara Humane, which helps local pets find their forever homes.

Some of the winners from the event include: Blue, an Australian Shepherd, won the best trick category; Prince Mojo III, a Chihuahua, won the most spirit award; Blessings, a West Highland Terrier, won best look award; and Lucky, a Labrador, won the spectator's choice award.

Of course the biggest award, Best in Show, went to Taco, a Cairn Terrier mix.

Preparations are already underway for next year's show!

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Annual Miramar Best in Show
KEYT
Love Leo Rescue
montecito
Santa Barbara
santa barbara humane
veterinary care

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content