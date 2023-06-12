Comedy is a Drag served up laughs in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-A free Comedy is a Drag show took place at the Isla Vista Community Center on Monday night.

An Elvis impersonator got a lot of laughs working the room.

Other performers lip synced to ironic songs such as "Creep" by Radiohead.

Comedian and actress Jenny Zigrino came from Los Angeles to headline the show.

She warned the warmed up audience that she had some sad jokes including one about her late sister's sex toys.

Zigrino, who said she went to a state school, had fun with an audience member trying to tell her the Santa Barbara campus was a University of California school.

She appeared to make amends after the show.

Samantha Bearman served as the emcee and told jokes about the hierarchy of single, married, and divorced women with and without children.

She happens to be recently engaged to the delight of her mother.

Some fans threw money at the entertainers who encouraged them to Venmo.

Bearman said the show was a littler bigger since it coincided with Pride Month.

Another Comedy is A Drag show will take place at Centennial Beer Hall off Hollister Ave. in Goleta on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

And another will take place at the Wildcat Lounge in Santa Barbara in August.

For more information visit bearcavecomedy.simpletix.com