Santa Barbara Home and Garden Expo inspires hundreds of home makeovers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Home and Garden enthusiasts can get a kickstart on their next project by attending The Santa Barbara Home and Garden Expo at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

This event features hundreds of the latest home products and services for those looking to build, remodel, or decorate.

This repairs, enhancements, and upgrades are not just limited to indoor spaces. Garden enthusiasts can also talk to landscapers about outdoor makeovers. This is a great way to get inspiration about patios, sunrooms, spas, barbecue islands, fireplaces, exotic trees and plants, and garden furniture.

There will also be valuable insight surrounding recycling, alternative energy, and sustainable living options.