New Beginnings Counseling Center expands with new collaborative

Published 7:05 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A support system for low-income families and the homeless - decades strong - is expanding its reach throughout the Santa Barbara community.

New Beginnings Counseling Center celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new collaborative and office space on East Montecito Street in Santa Barbara Friday.

About 200 people attended the event.

The collaborative also includes new office space (Seth Manso/KEYT)

The 9,000 square foot collaborative is a one-stop spot for clients to receive services and items they need.

New Beginnings has helped change the lives of low-income individuals, families and the homeless for 50 years.

The non-profit serves roughly 2,000 clients each year.

Beth Farnsworth

Beth Farnsworth is the evening anchor for KEYT News Channel 3.

