New Beginnings Counseling Center expands with new collaborative
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A support system for low-income families and the homeless - decades strong - is expanding its reach throughout the Santa Barbara community.
New Beginnings Counseling Center celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new collaborative and office space on East Montecito Street in Santa Barbara Friday.
About 200 people attended the event.
The 9,000 square foot collaborative is a one-stop spot for clients to receive services and items they need.
New Beginnings has helped change the lives of low-income individuals, families and the homeless for 50 years.
The non-profit serves roughly 2,000 clients each year.