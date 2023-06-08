Santa Barbara Airport named one of America’s most charming by NerdWallet

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Airport was recently named one of America's most charming airports by NerdWallet.

The article noted the airport's "Mediterranean-style colorful tiles, rustic lanterns, modern art and beautiful Spanish murals, reflecting the distinctive architecture throughout the city."

The other features mentioned include the airport's small outdoor seating area and mini museum.

Also noted was the on-time arrival rate for the airport of 78.9% compared to a national average of 76.98% according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The addition of Southwest Airlines in 2021 assisted with the airport's post-COVID-19 operational recovery.

Although the list was limited to airports with less than 1.5 million arriving passengers in 2022, the palpable charm of Santa Barbara's Airport made it notable enough to make author Sally French's list of nine most charming in the country.