Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara Airport named one of America’s most charming by NerdWallet

Alex Zauner/KEYT
By
today at 3:19 pm
Published 4:02 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Airport was recently named one of America's most charming airports by NerdWallet.

The article noted the airport's "Mediterranean-style colorful tiles, rustic lanterns, modern art and beautiful Spanish murals, reflecting the distinctive architecture throughout the city."

The other features mentioned include the airport's small outdoor seating area and mini museum.

Also noted was the on-time arrival rate for the airport of 78.9% compared to a national average of 76.98% according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The addition of Southwest Airlines in 2021 assisted with the airport's post-COVID-19 operational recovery.

Although the list was limited to airports with less than 1.5 million arriving passengers in 2022, the palpable charm of Santa Barbara's Airport made it notable enough to make author Sally French's list of nine most charming in the country.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
community
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara airport
Santa Barbara charm
transportation infrastructure

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content