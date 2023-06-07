Skip to Content
Red Cross call for blood donors after slow May

American Red Cross
today at 3:39 pm
Published 3:59 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The American Red Cross noted a shortfall in blood donations in May and wanted to boost donations by giving out $10 gift cards for all who donate blood, platelets, or plasma the entire month of June.

The Red Cross collected 26,000 fewer blood donations in May than needed to meet the need from patients.

Jun. 14 is World Blood Donor Day and in honor of that global celebration, Red Cross will give a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of the donor's choice from Jun. 1 through Jun. 30. Those who make a donation in June will also automatically entered to win a backyard theater package.

Details about the June offers from Red Cross can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

Ready to donate? Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule a time to give.

There are blood donations drives scheduled:

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

