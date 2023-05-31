Free microchipping in June follows jump in strays

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara County Animal Services has taken in 450 stray pets in the month of May and 100 more than usual each month.

Instead of wondering who let the dogs out, as the song says, they are doing something about it.

During the month of June pet owners may get their pets microchipped for free.

Community Outreach Coordinator Esmeralda Medina said it will help pet owners and people who have moved or changed their phone numbers.

"This is the time to chip and update your chip, this service is free completely through the whole month of June. " said Medina, "Through our partner organizations we are offering some after hours pop-up booth as well for people who can't make it during our regular business hours."

Partners include CARE4Paws, ASAP, BUNS, SB Humane and more.

They will also be offering additional clinics.

"It is absolutely free to everyone, there is no registration fee applying to these services, the only time the microchip needs updating is if you move or change your phone number it is valid for the life of the pet," said Medina.

She wants people to know the chips do not work like GPS so if your dogs, cats or other pets are missing visit your local shelter.

Pets with identification are held for 10 days, while those without identification are held for 72 hours.

The timing of the June offer is meant to help pet owners before July fireworks lead to more runaways.

It is a $30 savings since the mircochipping is being offered for free.

There are also dozens in dogs of homes or fostering.

Volunteers are needed too, to walk dogs.

And donations of pet care items and funds are always welcome.

For more information visit countyofsb.org

Your News Channel will have more on the free microchipping and adoptable dogs tonight on the news.