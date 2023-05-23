Goleta Community Center seismic retrofit project to begin May 30

GOLETA, Calif. – The Goleta Community Center's Seismic Retrofit Project is set to begin May 30.

The nearly 100-year-old building requires strengthened connections between the roof, walls, and floor.

The project will also replace the roof and apply a fresh coat of paint to the exterior.

The retrofitting is funded by a Hazard Mitigation Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Administration supplemented by money from the City's General Fund.

The building's auditorium and dining room, the two largest in the building, have been closed to the public since February of 2021 and will remain so until the project is complete.

The main building was closed in January of this year to prepare for the retrofitting pronject.

The self-service sandbag station at the Community Center will be closed during construction, but you can go to alternative sandbag spots at Fire Station 11 at 6901 Frey Way or Fire Station 14 at 320 Los Carneros Road.

Additional accessibility improvements for restrooms, parking lot, exterior railings, and paths are planned next for the Community Center, but these improvement are not expected to require closure of the soon-to-be retrofitted building.

For more information on available uses at the Goleta Community Center campus, call 805-967-1237.

Updates on the project can be found at www.CityofGoleta.org/GCC.