Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 9:21 am

Lotusland and SB Botanic Gardens celebrate ”Go Public Gardens” Week

LOTUSLAND

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Members of the American Public Gardens Association are celebrating “Go Public Gardens Week.”

Lotusland and Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens are participating, encouraging people in the area to take advantage of the open spaces available.

They emphasize the benefit of participating in low impact exercises in these areas. 

We will be speaking to both Lotusland and SB Botanic Gardens about the link between mental health and outdoor spaces. 

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

