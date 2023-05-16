Lotusland and SB Botanic Gardens celebrate ”Go Public Gardens” Week
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Members of the American Public Gardens Association are celebrating “Go Public Gardens Week.”
Lotusland and Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens are participating, encouraging people in the area to take advantage of the open spaces available.
They emphasize the benefit of participating in low impact exercises in these areas.
We will be speaking to both Lotusland and SB Botanic Gardens about the link between mental health and outdoor spaces.