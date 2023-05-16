Goleta announces 55 non-profit recipients for City Grant Program

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta announced the 55 recipients of the 2023-2024 City Grant Program.

Since 2014, the Goleta City Council has authorized up to $100,000 annually in grant funding through the program.

For the complete list of this year's recipient organizations, click here.

This year, the City granted $250,000 in grants of which $150,000 came from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Goleta City Grant Program provides up to $10,000 each for non-profit. Organizations selected are involved in providing public services, educational, cultural activities, regional projects, and Goleta-specific special events.

Over four different meetings in February and March, the Grant Funding Review Standing Committee, the Homelessness Issues Standing Committee, and the Parks and Recreation Commission reviewed each grant application.

The final list and their funding were approved by the City Council at its May 2 meeting.

For more information about the City's grant programs, visit the City's grant website here.