Local author releases book to inspire and educate readers about organ transplant patients

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Local author Tina Hill is releasing a book based on the life of her best friend Ava Kaufman, who nearly died from a rare autoimmune disease.

The book is called “Shark Heart,” and it doesn’t only talk about Ava’s experience, but also the experience of several other patients who have gone through the organ transplant process.

As a result of her near death experience, Ava Kaufman founded a non profit called “Ava’s Heart,” which provides life-saving medical care to transplant patients.

We will be speaking to both Tina and Ava about the work they are doing to make access to life saving organ transplants more equitable.

