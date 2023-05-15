Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 10:27 am

Local author releases book to inspire and educate readers about organ transplant patients

Pigmental Publishing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Local author Tina Hill is releasing a book based on the life of her best friend Ava Kaufman, who nearly died from a rare autoimmune disease.

The book is called “Shark Heart,” and it doesn’t only talk about Ava’s experience, but also the experience of several other patients who have gone through the organ transplant process.

As a result of her near death experience, Ava Kaufman founded a non profit called “Ava’s Heart,” which provides life-saving medical care to transplant patients.

We will be speaking to both Tina and Ava about the work they are doing to make access to life saving organ transplants more equitable.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
health
KEYT
organ transplant
Santa Barbara

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

