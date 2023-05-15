La Primavera sets new record for funds raised on behalf of Old Spanish Days

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Saturday night's La Primavera event was a fantastic display of history, dance, and community as well as a notable fundraiser for the upcoming Old Spanish Days events in August.

La Primavera brought in more than $40,000 making it the most successful fundraiser for Old Spanish Days events the organization has ever had.

Over half of the necessary funds for Fiesta Celebrations in August are generated by Old Spanish Days parties like La Primavera and are used to cover costs associated with the event such as insurance coverage, equipment rentals, and venue costs.

The Saturday fundraiser began at the historic Casa De La Guerra where guests watched folklórico regional dances of Mexico and early California accompanied by live music.

The reception culminated with a tableau vivant recreation of Theodore Van Cina's painting Fandango which depicts a festive dance scene that took place during the three-day wedding of Presidio Commandante Don Jose De La Guerra's daughter, Anita, to Alfred Robinson and featured in Richard Henry Dana's book of his travels, Two Years Before the Mast.

Guests then traveled into El Paseo Restaurant to see an exciting flamenco show.

The next fundraising event for the non-profit organization will be Fiesta Ranchera on Jun. 15 at Rancho La Patera Gardens in Goleta. Then on Jul. 30, La Recepción del Presidente fundraiser will be held at the Santa Barbara Club. Tickets for both events can be purchased here.