Solstice workshop gets busy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Summer Solstice is Wednesday June 21, 2023.

It will be the longest day of the year and the shortest night.

To celebrate, work is underway at the workshop for the upcoming Solstice Parade.

This year's theme is ROOTS.

The parade will take place at noon on Saturday June 24.

It will travel up Santa Barbara Street to Alameda Park where a festival will run from Friday through Sunday

People at the workshop on Garden St. are preparing a brilliant display of creativity.

Volunteers are always welcome

For more information visit sbsolstice.com.

