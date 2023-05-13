Skip to Content
Mother’s Day Weekend Brings a Boost to Business in Santa Barbara

Mina Wahab

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Each year, Mother’s Day weekend brings a boost to business in Santa Barbara.

Families look forward to dining at their favorite restaurants, indulging in self care, and shopping at local boutiques.

Many restaurants have Mother’s Day Specials that customers can take advantage of.

Soul Bites restaurant on State Street is giving out a complimentary glass of champagne to all moms.

They are also rolling out a special summer menu, which includes fresh collard rolls filled with their signature chicken salad and their smoked fish dip.

For a list of special Mother's Day events and menus in Santa Barbara visit SantaBarbara.com.

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

