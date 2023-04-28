Santa Barbara Fair & Expo underway throughout Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo is underway, the gates opened at 4 p.m. on Friday. The lines were long at the entrance. It is a great day to be outdoors because it is nice and mild.

The theme is "Barrels of Fun," bringing back a bit of nostalgia. There are over 30 fun rides, so much yummy food, a petting zoo and more. Tickets range from $6 to $10. The event will run through Sunday. The entry is open until 10 p.m., and doors close at midnight.

For the little ones, we have a separate kiddie rides and games area. See all the creative projects made by youth and adults of all ages and skill levels in the Home Arts Building. For more information click here.