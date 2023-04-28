Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara City Fire honors volunteers in appreciation ceremony

City of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Santa Barbara City Fire Department held a Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony to recognize their hard work and dedication to maintaining the health and safety of the Santa Barbara community.

Fire Chief Chris Mailes presented awards to volunteers and said how invaluable they are to the fire team.

"We are incredibly grateful to our fire department volunteers who selflessly commit to our public education programs and logistical operations. Their contributions have made a significant impact on our department's ability to serve our community.

For more information about volunteer opportunities and community training, connect with Public Outreach here.

Santa Barbara

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12.

