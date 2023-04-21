Muslims across Santa Barbara County celebrate Eid after a month of fasting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— For an entire month, Muslims across the county have been abstaining from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset for the holy month of Ramadan.



It all culminates in Friday's holiday called Eid.



“I feel when I fast I am closer to God. When I fast I am. I am closer to myself,” said Islamic Center of Santa Barbara Imam Wael Hegazy.



The holy month of Ramadan may be over, but the lessons it imparts to its worshippers are everlasting.



“It makes you connect with your body in a way as well, that you didn't realize the hidden energy and strength you have inside, You tap into yourself,” said Islamic Center of Santa Barbara Communications Committee Head Sarah Nasir.

It’s not just food and drink that muslims have abstained from— gossiping, using profanities, sex, and engaging in any of the seven deadly sins is completely off the table.

It’s all a practice of self discipline, mindfulness, and gratitude.

“Material life cannot bring happiness to us… Maybe we have a house but we don’t have a home. Maybe we have fancy cars but we don’t feel comfort,” said Hegazy.

Imam Hegazy says fasting is a huge lesson in empathy for the less fortunate explaining, “There are people like everywhere in the community and in other communities and all over the world, people who cannot find the basics of life. People who do not have access to these things that we we sometimes we don't even think about.”

But Muslims here say a major part of looking inward involves acting outward.

They emphasize the importance of Zakat, or alms giving, in conjunction with Ramadan.

“It does give you that soul satisfaction and happiness inside like you are doing the right thing,” said Sophia Halima Fadila, who regularly volunteers at the mosque.



“Depriving yourself from food and drink throughout the day isn't supposed to make us more obnoxious with people or more impatient. It's supposed to help us increase our self-discipline and patience and kindness towards other people,” said Islamic Studies teacher Naiyerah Kolkailah



Visitors to the Islamic Center of Santa Barbara say this year was extra special due to the emphasis on community and the diverse range of people that came together for today’s celebration.

